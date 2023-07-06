Denver Broncos – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After a lackluster debut season for Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos, the team has high hopes they’ll be able to get back on track under Sean Payton.

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Denver Broncos to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +135

Offense certainly didn’t come easy for the Denver Broncos last season. They finished dead last in total points scored with 287, making it somewhat peculiar that they’re only listed at +135 to score a touchdown in every regular season game. The offense is expected to be improved under Sean Payton, but by how much is unknown. One touchdown per game doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s not a bet we’re willing to take right now with a Broncos team that has struggled to give us the consistency we’re looking for.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Jerry Jeudy To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +210

After being drafted by the Broncos out of Alabama, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has yet to have a breakout campaign. This will be his fourth season in the NFL, and he is coming off a career-high 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns. There’s an expectation that Jeudy and Wilson will both break out together in 2023-24. Jeudy has the explosiveness to make a difference this season, and in our eyes, he’s their clear-cut top-receiving option. With the solid value price at +210, this is a number we can get behind.

Broncos Season Win Total O/U

Denver Broncos to beat Los Angeles Chargers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +300

The Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers split two regular season games last year. Both matchups were extraordinarily close and only decided by three points. More is expected from the Chargers and Broncos this year, meaning we’re not expecting either party to sweep the other. Even though it’s a tempting price of +300, this isn’t a bet we can fully embrace.

Frank Clark To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season +380

After four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Frank Clark signed with their rivals, the Denver Broncos, in free agency. Clark is coming off a five-sack campaign with the Chiefs. The veteran has hit double-digits in sacks twice in his career, both with the Seattle Seahawks. Clark has the skillset to be a difference-maker, but we believe his double-digit sack days are behind him.

Russell Wilson To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +390

Mobility has primarily been a strength for Russell Wilson throughout his career, but that no longer appears to be the case. Wilson is coming off back-to-back seasons where he rushed for under 300 yards. In addition, throughout his career, Wilson has only recorded five or more rushing touchdowns once. Even if Payton unlocks Wilson’s legs again, it’s hard to see him recording five or more rushing touchdowns.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.