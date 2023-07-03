Did the Leafs Make the Right Choice With Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made some brilliant strategic moves with their offseason acquisitions, aimed at revitalizing the squad with talented youth and monetary prudence.

The team recently announced one-year deals with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi.

Bertuzzi, one of the more sought-after free-agent names in the NHL, is a valuable addition to the Leafs’ line-up. At 28, Bertuzzi is in his prime and has much to offer. Signing Bertuzzi on a one-year, $5.5 million deal shows intelligent money management by the Leafs, provided he performs to expectations.

Domi returns home to where his father built his legacy. He has demonstrated offensive prowess and is poised to make his mark with the Leafs. Both players bring a familial pedigree and will likely make Toronto a more formidable opponent in the coming season.

However, every gain comes with a cost. The Leafs were reluctant to part ways with Michael Bunting, who has since landed a lucrative deal elsewhere. Last year, Bunting was earning $950,000, but his new contract promises him his first million-dollar paycheck.

Bertuzzi’s deal looks like a smart gamble. Bertuzzi could have a banner year that elevates his market value if he shines alongside the likes of Auston Matthews or other top linemates.

As we edge closer to the NHL season, the shrewd moves by the Leafs are sure to keep fans and bettors on their toes. With Bertuzzi and Domi in the mix, the Leafs are again a team to watch.