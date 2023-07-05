How to Watch UEFA European Under-21 Championship
Four teams remain in the Under-21 UEFA European Championship, with the Semi-Finals set to transpire on July 5, while the Final will go on July 8.
The teams battling in the Semi-Finals are Spain, Ukraine, England, and Israel.
Semi-Finals
|Date
|Time (CEST)
|Fixture
|Stadium
|July 5
|6:00 p.m.
|Israel vs. England
|Adjarabet Arena
|July 5
|9:00 p.m.
|Spain vs. Ukraine
|Stadionul Steaua
Final
|Date
|Time (CEST)
|Fixture
|Stadium
|July 8
|6:00 p.m.
|TBD vs. TBD
|Adjarabet Arena
- United Kingdom: UEFA.tv
- United States: CBS, FuboTV
- Canada: UEFA.tv
- Australia: UEFA.tv
You can check out UEFA.com to see where the games are broadcast in your region.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.