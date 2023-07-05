How to Watch UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Four teams remain in the Under-21 UEFA European Championship, with the Semi-Finals set to transpire on July 5, while the Final will go on July 8.

The teams battling in the Semi-Finals are Spain, Ukraine, England, and Israel. 

Semi-Finals

Date Time (CEST) Fixture Stadium
July 5 6:00 p.m. Israel vs. England Adjarabet Arena
July 5 9:00 p.m. Spain vs. Ukraine Stadionul Steaua

Final

Date Time (CEST) Fixture Stadium
July 8 6:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD Adjarabet Arena
How to Watch the Semi-Finals and Final
  • United Kingdom: UEFA.tv
  • United States: CBS, FuboTV
  • Canada: UEFA.tv
  • Australia: UEFA.tv

You can check out UEFA.com to see where the games are broadcast in your region.

