How to Watch UFC Fight Night London

The UFC is headed back to London for a Fight Night, with Tom Aspinall set to square off inside the cage with Marcin Tybura on Saturday, July 22. The event will go down from the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Let’s look at the main card for the event and detail the start times, along with where you can watch the fights:

Main Event Heavyweight Bout

Tom Aspinall (#5) vs. Marcin Tybura (#10)

Women’s Flyweight Bout

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Featherweight Bout

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Middleweight Bout

Paul Craig (#9) vs. Andre Muniz (#14)

Lightweight Bout

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Featherweight Bout

Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

When: July 22, 2023

Where: 02 Arena (London, UK)

Start Time: Prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch: ESPN+

