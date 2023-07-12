How to Watch UFC Fight Night London
The UFC is headed back to London for a Fight Night, with Tom Aspinall set to square off inside the cage with Marcin Tybura on Saturday, July 22. The event will go down from the iconic O2 Arena in London.
Let’s look at the main card for the event and detail the start times, along with where you can watch the fights:
Main Event Heavyweight Bout
Tom Aspinall (#5) vs. Marcin Tybura (#10)
Women’s Flyweight Bout
Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Featherweight Bout
Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
Middleweight Bout
Paul Craig (#9) vs. Andre Muniz (#14)
Lightweight Bout
Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
Featherweight Bout
Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao
When: July 22, 2023
Where: 02 Arena (London, UK)
Start Time: Prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 3:00 p.m. ET.
How to Watch: ESPN+
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.