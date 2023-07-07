Is The NFC South the Saints' Division to Lose? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL season, eyes are keenly set on the NFC South, with four teams jockeying for supremacy. The New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all gearing up for a highly competitive season. However, the betting odds and public opinion point to the Saints as the favorites to clinch the division.

The Saints are currently the favorites with the bookies to take the division, sitting at +135. The Falcons have the second-best odds at +220, while Panthers and Buccaneers trail at +330 and +700, respectively.

Remarkably, the public appears to concur with the oddsmakers. A recent poll shows that 44% of respondents are backing the Saints for the NFC South title, affirming their confidence in the team’s winning prospects. The Falcons, the Panthers, and the Buccaneers follow the Saints in public popularity.

The faith in the Saints is not unfounded. SportsGrid’s seasoned NFL analyst Mike Blewitt recently laid out a compelling argument for New Orleans’ strong season ahead.

Leading the Saints this year is Derek Carr, who is believed to be among the top 15 quarterbacks in the NFL. Carr has repeatedly proven his worth and is expected to maximize the team’s offensive potential. He has an array of formidable weapons at his disposal, including Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and potentially, a fully fit Michael Thomas.

This robust offensive lineup gives the Saints an edge and versatility that should see them thrive this season. The mix of talent and experience in their ranks points to a team primed to clinch the NFC South title in 2023.

So, with the odds and public opinion favoring the Saints, they’re poised for a big year. And at odds of +135, New Orleans presents a worthy bet for any NFL fan. With Carr leading a team brimming with talent, the Saints will win the NFC South in 2023.

