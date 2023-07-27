Jets Offense Under Nathaniel Hackett: A Turbulent Flight? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Jets head into the upcoming NFL season under the command of new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, a move that has raised more than a few eyebrows. Has anyone in New York taken a hard look at Hackett?

Hackett was the head coach for the Denver Broncos in 2022, a tenure that left a less-than-stellar mark. Even new Denver head coach Sean Payton broke from his typical fraternity-like demeanor and called the 2022 Broncos, the worst-coached team he’s ever seen.

Are we prepared to let Hackett take the reins of the Jets’ offense? Optimism is hard to find. The Jets’ decisions during the off-season have also been questionable. The trade of Elijah Moore, a speedy slot player, and rising star, seems short-sighted, considering they received practically nothing in return.

The Jets’ new offensive line-up under Hackett looks interesting, but not necessarily in a good way. Aaron Rodgers is joined by his old Green Bay buddies Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who, while experienced, might not be the dream team the Jets are hoping for.

Remember, adversity can hit hard and fast. When it does, how will this roster respond? Will Rodgers rise to the occasion or crumble under pressure as he has before? Let’s not forget his performance in the last regular season game last year cost the Green Bay Packers a playoff appearance.

Meanwhile, Moore, now with the Cleveland Browns and playing alongside Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, is poised for a breakout season. His departure is just another questionable decision in a string of them from the Jets.

Looking at the betting odds, the prognosis for the Jets isn’t promising. We’re selling the Jets, leaning towards the under (+100) 9.5 win total, and choosing them to miss the playoffs (+110).

Hackett has an uphill battle, and only time will tell if he can steer the Jets in the right direction. But based on his track record and the Jets’ off-season decisions, it might be a rough season for Gang Green.

