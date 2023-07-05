Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Kansas City Royals are squaring off against the Minnesota Twins. The Royals are sending their pitcher, Alec Marsh, to the mound to face the Twins’ Pablo Lopez. With a betting line set at -255 in favor of the Twins and an over/under total of 8.5 runs, the Twins’ offensive prowess will be the one to watch.

Marsh, the 70th pick from the 2019 draft, is making his way to the big leagues from AAA. Despite his recent track record at the major league level, the Royals are taking a shot at a +210 underdog win. Marsh made his major league debut on June 30, with his performance leaving much room for improvement. Over four innings, he allowed five earned runs, including two home runs, and issued four walks.

On the other side of the mound, we have Lopez pitching for the Twins. Despite experiencing highs and lows throughout his career, Lopez’s raw talent could outshine the young Marsh in tonight’s showdown. His consistency has always been questioned, yet his stuff tends to hold up under pressure.

As for the Twins’ bats, their performance can be somewhat unpredictable. This team can either explode for a massive 12-run inning, or they might suffer a miserable night with 14 strikeouts and a mere two runs. Based on recent performances, there’s a chance we might see more of the latter tonight.

Though Minnesota’s lineup might be strikeout-prone, they possess the power to turn the tide at any moment. A high-scoring game for the Twins is just as likely, if not more so.

The Twins, despite their strikeout tendencies, should hold the upper hand.

