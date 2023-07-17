Key Things to Know for the Women's World Cup by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament is the largest Women’s World Cup in history, with 32 teams participating across ten venues. The final will be held on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Here are a few key things to know about the event:

The Defending Champions

The United States Women’s National Team enters the tournament as the defending champions after winning the last two World Cups. No nation has ever won the World Cup three straight times. The United States is the favorite to capture the title again. The BetMGM sportsbook lists the USA at +225 to win the tournament, ahead of European powers England (+400), Spain (+550), Germany (+700), and France (+1000).

Farewell For A Legend

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be the final time Megan Rapinoe dons the USWNT uniform. The legendary player announced she will retire from soccer after the current domestic club season and that this will be her final World Cup. Rapinoe was the joint-leading scorer in the 2019 World Cup (six goals) and has scored 63 career goals with 73 assists. In addition to her work on the field, Rapinoe has been an active advocate for the LGBTQ community and equal pay for women in sports.

USWNT Group E

The United States Women’s National Team was drawn into Group E. They will battle Portugal, Vietnam, and 2019 runner-up Netherlands for advancement into the knockout phase of the tournament. The United States will open play on July 21 against Vietnam at 9:00 p.m. EST. Vietnam is ranked 32nd in the world. The Americans will take on the Netherlands in what is expected to be a battle for first place in the group on July 26 and they will close out group play on August 1 against Portugal. The Netherlands are without key striker Vivianne Miedema and the Americans are heavy favorites to win the group. The top two teams in the group advance to the Round of 16.

Players to Know

Several key players will be missing due to injury: Amandine Henry (France), Janine Beckie (Canada), Beth Mead (England), Fran Kirby (England), Leah Williamson (England), Becky Sauerbrunn, Sam Mewis (United States), Christen Press (United States) and Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands). There are still a lot of world-class stars that will take center stage. Top players for other countries include Sam Kerr (Australia), Rachel Daly (England), Eugenie Le Sommer (France), and Aitana Bonmati (Spain).

The United States will be led by a blend of veterans and youth with Megan Rapinoe, striker Alex Morgan and versatile midfielder Lindsey Horan present as mainstays on the squad. Trinity Rodman is only 21 but she’ll be an impact player off the bench. Sophia Smith is another young and dynamic forward. Just 22 years old, she could be ready for a star turn. The youngest player on the squad might be the most talented as Alyssa Thompson will make her World Cup debut. She’s only 18 years old but the attacker is lightning-quick and a future star.

How to Watch

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be broadcast on Fox and FS1 with games beginning on July 20. Games will be broadcast in Spanish on Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. The United States begins play on July 21 against Vietnam and the Americans are -10000 to win the opening match.