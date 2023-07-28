LA Dodgers on the Hunt: Pursuing the Next Big Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Every Major League Baseball season, there’s a surprise headline – a superstar is on their way to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the years, we’ve seen this with Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, and Yu Darvish. Will history repeat itself? Is it Nolan Arenado‘s turn?

Despite persistent rumors surrounding him, it doesn’t seem like Arenado will be traded this year. The Dodgers are on a mission to correct past shortcomings in October. Their focus is the World Series, and the road there requires a couple more pieces to their already impressive roster.

They’ve assembled a group of formidable players with a lineup built around Betts, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez. However, adding a player like Arenado would be a significant improvement.

However, the St. Louis Cardinals don’t seem interested in trading him. The Cardinals have had a challenging season, but they’re not far from reaching the 88-win level required to clinch the NL Central. A move like trading Arenado could set them back significantly unless the Dodgers offer an irresistible package.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have the motivation to make a big move to wrestle control of their division from the Arizona Diamondbacks and reestablish themselves as the powerhouse team to beat in the National League. Currently, a title belongs to the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers’ current odds of winning the World Series are +400, trailing the Braves at +300. But a significant trade could sway the odds in their favor, adding another layer of unpredictability to an already exhilarating season. Keep an eye on the Dodgers’ moves as the trading deadline approaches – it could make a difference in your betting strategies.

