Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 – July 24 Off Day by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .379

Games Remaining: 61

Last Appearance (July 23 vs. Rockies): Arraez recorded his second straight multi-hit performance, going 3-4, including a walk-off single in the tenth inning, as the Marlins snapped their eight-game losing streak. The 26-year-old has hit safely in five of his past eight at-bats, raising his average to .379.

Next Game (July 25 @ Rays): Following an off day Monday, Arraez and company travel to Tampa Bay for game one of a mini two-game set with the Rays.

Come back Tuesday morning for Arraez’s props against the Rays.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.