MLB 7/20 Twins @ Mariners Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The MLB world is set to witness an exciting showdown as the Minnesota Twins get ready to clash against the Seattle Mariners. Pablo Lopez of the Twins is set to face George Kirby of the Mariners, raising the stakes and excitement.

The Mariners have been tipped as the favorites with a -132 price tag in this encounter, but it won’t be a walk in the park. The intriguing part of this matchup? A throwback total of seven runs. This lower number speaks volumes about the expected pitching duel.

Lopez and Kirby have had their fair share of dominant outings this season. Lopez, despite some shaky moments, has managed to hold his own. For his part, Kirby has been terrific at times, but inconsistent zone placement has caused him trouble.

The Twins, meanwhile, are proving their mettle by winning games despite the inconsistency of one of their arguably best players, Byron Buxton. With only one over his last 31 plate appearances, Buxton was even benched in an attempt to figure out his game. Yet, the Twins have found ways to fill the void, scoring 16 runs and racking up 23 hits in the past two games.

The total of seven is intriguing, but some may see it as too low, considering the volatile performances of the two pitchers. However, it’s worth noting that Kirby has demonstrated incredible dominance over right-handed batters this season. His struggles primarily lie with left-handed batters, and the Twins lineup will test this weakness with at least five of them in play today.

All these factors combined make the betting odds and the game highly enticing. While the Mariners are favored to win, the Twins are no pushovers. As for the total of seven, an over bet might be a worthwhile wager.

Regardless of the outcome, we’re bound to see some quality baseball.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.