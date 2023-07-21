MLB 7/21 Braves @ Brewers Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In an anticipated MLB clash, Atlanta Braves lock horns with the Milwaukee Brewers today. Both teams come into this game with contrasting forms. The Brewers are on a terrific run, winning eight of their last ten games. On the other hand, the Braves are looking to find their stride as they aim to put a decent winning streak together.

The bookmakers’ odds suggest a slight edge for the Braves (-120), despite being the road team. The total run line is set at nine. But the game’s dynamic could swing in any direction, given the strength and weaknesses of both teams.

The Braves pitcher, Michael Soroka, hasn’t had a stellar start to the 2023 season. He’s faced 96 batters so far, and his performance leaves much to be desired. An ISO of .241 and a weighted on-base percentage of .381 reflect his struggle.

The Brewers’ lineup, however, is not the most powerful. Despite this, they’ve recently shown some sparks of life. An impressive display against the Philadelphia Phillies, including a three-run blast from Christian Yelich, hints at an upswing. Names like William Contreras, Willy Adames, Jesse Winker, and Joey Wiemer are starting to turn heads.

Regarding the Brewers’ pitcher, Freddy Peralta has been delivering an average performance. His stats from the past 30 days show a .179 ISO and .313 weighted on-base percentage, which is respectable but needs to be better to stifle the Braves.

It would be a fool’s errand to dismiss the batting might of the Braves. Despite the struggle against the Arizona Diamondbacks and White Sox, their batting lineup is powerful and can bounce back at any moment. The Braves lineup boasts top hitters, and they will be hungry for runs. The first five batters in the Braves’ lineup have been on fire and have the potential to tilt the game in Atlanta’s favor.

Even though Soroka is not the best, our trust in the Braves’ lineup far outweighs that of the Brewers. But the Brewers’ recent upswing might result in an exciting clash. Thus, the game will likely be close, making the Braves the slight favorites on the road. But as we know, in baseball, anything can happen.

