MLB 7/21 Royals @ Yankees Odds, Preview, and Best Bets

The once-storied New York Yankees have hit rock bottom, losing four straight, with fans and pundits calling their roster ‘abysmal.’ After a string of poor performances, the team seems stuck in a rut.

Big bucks were spent on players like Josh Donaldson, who have failed to make a significant impact on the field. The Yankees are three games above .500, a record that teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres would be happy to boast about. However, the bar has always been set high for the Yankees. They’re a team expected to make it to the postseason each year.

Aaron Judge‘s injury has significantly affected the team, making them helpless daily. However, against the Kansas City Royals, the Yankees are -200 favorites, with an 8.5 total.

Yet, there might be a silver lining in the cloud for the Yanks. Despite the team’s weak lineup over the past month, there is a chance for a turnaround. Alec Marsh, a right-handed pitcher, enters with a .353 ISO power number and weighted on-base average of .436, marking Marsh as a weak link in the opposition.

If the team fails to deliver, their woes are likely to continue.

The underperforming roster, including Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, will need to step up and seize the opportunity. It remains to be seen whether any of these players can provide the offensive power the Yankees desperately need. So far, Judge has been the team’s most valuable player, despite only playing half the games.

If the Yankees hope to regain their former glory, they will need more from their roster than they are getting. Will they turn the tide, or will the losing streak continue? Only time will tell.

