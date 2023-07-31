MLB 7/31 Orioles @ Blue Jays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

We turn our attention to the American League East; all eyes are focused on the much-anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays. The contest promises a captivating blend of strength, strategy, and potentially game-changing odds.

Toronto’s ace, Chris Bassitt, is emerging as the favorite in the betting circles over the Orioles’ formidable starter, Kyle Gibson. This favoritism is a testament to the Blue Jays’ persistent strength in the market, as the odds currently hover around a -142 price.

The Blue Jays’ roster presents a host of unsung heroes. For instance, Whit Merrifield, once underutilized, has been turning it on for Toronto. Over the last 30 days, he’s posted an impressive .317 ISO and a .451 weighted on-base percentage against right-handed pitching out of the leadoff spot.

Let’s not forget the contribution of Brandon Belt, despite a high strikeout rate, has produced impressive figures, with a .241 ISO and a .351 weighted on-base percentage. Both have relieved some of the pressure on Vladimir Guerrero and George Springer.

With Merrifield likely moving into the leadoff spot, Springer may have more RBI opportunities than usually seen in his traditional leadoff role. An intriguing twist adds more drama to this already riveting series.

Toronto, trailing Baltimore in the division, must win this series to close the gap. With Bassitt on the mound showcasing impressive numbers against lefties and righties, the Blue Jays are deservedly favored. However, this game presents a classic sports betting scenario that might lead us to lean towards the under.

One factor to remember is the “Sunday Night Baseball” effect. Often, teams playing Sunday night games that then travel for a road series might be at a disadvantage, possibly due to fatigue. Considering the Orioles just finished a demanding series against the New York Yankees, this could work in Toronto’s favor.

Despite some compelling narratives favoring the Orioles, we’re leaning toward the Blue Jays, as they have a mix of the right elements to overcome the challenges and secure a victory in this critical series.

