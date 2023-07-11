MLB Futures Markets: AL Cy Young & NL ROTY Open for Business by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

As we transition into the second half of the MLB season, the competition for the top awards in the league is heating up.

One award that’s particularly challenging to predict this year is the AL Cy Young. Houston Astros’ pitcher Framber Valdez is currently sitting at +200 as the favorite for the award. One of his prime contenders is New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole. While Valdez has been solid, ignoring the magnetic draw of a big-market player like Cole is hard. He’s shown some signs of slowing down after his electric start to the season, but Cole’s experience and track record could tip the odds in his favor.

Yet, it’s not just a two-man race. Kevin Gausman, the Toronto Blue Jays’ standout pitcher, has been making a solid case for himself. Gausman’s ascent this season has been notable, with his performance improving as the season has progressed. While Cole might have faltered slightly after a strong start, Gausman has been a model of consistency.

With the unfortunate injury to the Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McClanahan, the AL Cy Young race is wide open. If asked to lean in any one direction, it would probably be toward Gausman, given his steady upward trend this season.

Meanwhile, the NL Rookie of the Year competition is also heating up on the National League side. Despite playing fewer games, do not write off Elly De La Cruz yet. His high barrel rate, WOBA, and WRC+ stats make him a compelling contender.

However, the clear favorite remains Corbin Carroll. Carroll has consistently been the odds-on favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year. With De La Cruz’s impressive stats, he will pull Carroll’s odds closer to even money, offering an excellent opportunity for bettors. Carroll currently sits at -360, with De La Cruz behind at +280.

Betting odds may not always reflect the on-field performances, but that can create opportunities for keen-eyed fans and bettors to spot undervalued players. As the second half of the season unfolds, the true contenders for these awards will emerge, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling MLB season.

