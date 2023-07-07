NBA Summer League: Best Bets for 7/7 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA Las Vegas Summer League begins tonight with pivotal matchups to keep an eye on. Victor Wembanyama’s debut vs. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson vs. Amen Thomspon headline the night, but with a few friendly wagers, the entire night can be worth watching. Here are our five favorite game picks for tonight. Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Bulls don’t offer much on their roster to have confidence. National champion Adama Sanogo is the headliner on the roster, but we can’t necessarily rely on a center to dominate in the Summer League, given the style of play. 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry is the best player returning from the Bulls roster last year, but I didn’t see much from him last year to be confident in a stellar performance tonight. Toronto trots out sharpshooter Gradey Dick along with Markquis Nowell from Kansas State while rostering more NBA “proven” talent. I like the Raptors here behind a strong debut from Gradey Dick.

Pick: Raptors -1.5 (-105)

While Wembanyama’s debut is must-see TV, this game should fall right behind it. We’ll see Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson suit up for the Blazers, two explosive and talented players who will put on a show. Houston will be playing four first-round picks from the last two years, namely Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson. This should be a fast game with nonstop action and will be a fun one. Back the over.

Pick: OVER 185.5 (-105)

Overall, Cleveland or Brooklyn don’t have the strongest rosters, but Cleveland scooped up Emoni Bates in the second round, and man, he is built to dominate the Summer League. The former No. 1 overall prospect in high school had some collegiate struggles and off-the-court question marks that resulted in a slide to the second round, but his talent is unquestioned. An absolute pure scorer, Bates drew lofty comparisons to Kevin Durant in high school, and he should be ready to relish the opportunity here to rebuild his stature. I expect him to go crazy tonight and throughout the tournament. Back the Cavs until further notice.

Pick: Cavaliers ML (+102)

These two teams already competed in the California Classic and couldn’t have any more polar opposite results. Wembanyama didn’t play, but the Spurs still dominated in a pair of double-digit victories, one over the Hornets, behind solid showings from Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley in particular. Charlotte, however, stunk. In two blowout losses, the team showed no chemistry, no will to win, with second-overall pick Brandon Miller looking lost. Hopefully, the plane ride to Vegas will help Charlotte figure something out, but how could I not back an already talented Spurs team that’s adding the best prospect in 20 years to mix? Despite the high line, San Antonio is worth it.

Pick: Spurs -6.5 (-105)

Keegan Murray was the best individual performer in the California Classic. Averaging 35 points per game, Murray cemented his status as the Kings’ No. 3 offensive option heading into next season, but he won’t be out there tonight. Without him, the Kings’ roster is bare, and they will need to find a new identity without Murray in the lineup. Atlanta features a talented roster led by AJ Griffin and Kobe Bufkin, and they should have more than enough to take down the Kings.

Pick: Hawks -2.5 (-114)

