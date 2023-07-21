NFL DPOY Betting Insights: Aidan Hutchinson Making Noise by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year is always a hot topic among football fans and bettors alike. Several names are making noise in the futures market this year, and we’re here to break down the numbers.

Aidan Hutchinson, who started with +2800 odds, has seen a significant upswing in interest. His odds have been slashed to +2000 as he now boasts the highest ticket percentage of 15.5%. The shift in odds and the number of bets placed on him make Hutchinson the biggest liability for bookmakers. A victory from Hutchinson would lead to substantial payouts for bettors.

However, it’s Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons who currently sits at the helm of the handle. Parsons is a firm favorite among bettors, with the highest handle percentage of 18.7%. His odds remain stable at +650, cementing his position as the odds leader.

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt are not far behind. Both are big names in the race, holding 9.3% and 8.0% ticket percentages, respectively. Their odds have remained constant at +700 and +750, showcasing their sustained potential for the award.

Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones has also made a significant leap. Starting from +3000, his odds have dramatically shortened to +2000, reflecting the 6.7% ticket percentage he commands.

San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, with 4.2% of the ticket and 3.6% of the handle, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Sam Hubbard and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, both maintaining their +10000 odds and holding ticket percentages of 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, cannot be overlooked.

Lastly, Ahmad Gardner, known as “Sauce,” holds 2.9% of the ticket and 3.3% of the handle. His odds remain steady at +1100, indicating continued confidence in his potential.

The battle for DPOY is shaping up to be quite thrilling, with multiple players capable of snagging the title. As the season progresses, these odds and percentages will undoubtedly continue to shift, providing an engaging storyline for fans and bettors alike.

