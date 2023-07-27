NFL Last Remaining 2023-24 Undefeated Team Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

There are multiple elite teams in the NFL heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Which of these teams will be the last remaining undefeated squad?

Kansas City Chiefs +750

It won’t be a cakewalk in September and early October for the defending Super Bowl champs. Patrick Mahomes and company kick off their title defense against the up-and-coming Detroit Lions, followed by games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. Then, the Chiefs will head to New York to take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets and visit Minnesota to battle the Vikings. Even with a challenging first five games, the Chiefs still hold the shortest odds to be the final undefeated team at +750.

Cincinnati Bengals +850

Things get started inside the AFC North for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023-24, where they visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, followed by their home opener in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. After those first two matchups, things get easier for the Bengals, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals. It’s tough to expect the Bengals to win both early AFC North matchups, even if they’ll likely be favored in both games. That’s just the nature of the beast in that division. The Bengals should be in the conversation to be the last remaining undefeated team, and they sit in a tie for the second-shortest odds at +850.

Philadelphia Eagles +850

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to defend their NFC crown and begin their defense against the New England Patriots in Week 1. The Eagles will then take on the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams. Besides their Week 2 clash against the Vikings, that’s not exactly a difficult stretch to start the season for the Eagles. Philly will be favorites in all five matchups, but their schedule does get a little more daunting after that when they’ll take on the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Still, you have to like the price tag here at +850.

San Francisco 49ers +1000

After losing in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles last season, the San Francisco 49ers will return with a vengeance heading into the 2023-24 campaign. The 49ers open against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, followed by a visit to the Los Angeles Rams. Week 3 will see the 49ers kick off their home schedule against the New York Giants and another home date against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. The 49er’s biggest early test should come in Week 5, where they’ll host the Dallas Cowboys. There’s some real value here in the 49ers being the last undefeated team at +1000.

Buffalo Bills +1000

The Buffalo Bills 2023-24 campaign begins with a bang, where they’ll visit the New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers’s debut on Monday Night Football. The Bills follow that matchup with their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and dates against the Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s not as though any of those games we listed above aren’t winnable. It will be interesting to keep an eye on the line between the Jets and Bills for Week 1, though, meaning Buffalo’s chances at being the last undefeated team could be off the table rather quickly. They sit with +1000 odds to be the final remaining team without a loss.

