NFL Most Regular Season Sacks 2023-24

The NFL is filled with elite pass rushers, and there are multiple players you can make a case for to lead the league in sacks for the 2023-24 campaign.

1. Myles Garrett +600

When you see someone lining up on defense, Myles Garrett is one of the last players you want to see if you’re an offensive coordinator. There’s no real sense in game planning regarding facing off with Garrett, knowing how impactful he can be for the Cleveland Browns pass rush. Garrett finished 2022-23 tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks. With his explosiveness in getting to the quarterback, Garrett is listed as the odds-on favorite to capture the title at +600.

2. (Tie) Micah Parsons +750

The Dallas Cowboys have become more formidable on defense since they drafted Micah Parsons. He’s been a pain in the side of opposing offenses and is coming off tallying 13.5 sacks over 17 games. Even though the total landed him seventh in the league in sacks last season, it’s believed there’s another gear for the former Penn State product to hit. Parsons is listed in a tie for the second-shortest odds to lead the league in sacks at +750.

2. (Tie) T.J. Watt +750

When healthy, T.J. Watt has made his presence felt on the football field with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt’s ability to rush the passer is right up there with the best in the NFL. Watt played in just ten games last season and registered 5.5 sacks. It looks like Watt is fully healthy and ready to be a difference-maker for the Steelers again. In 2021, Watt led the league with 22.5 sacks, meaning the ceiling is evidently high, and his odds reflect that at +750.

2. (Tie) Nick Bosa +750

Health is a significant factor here, and if Nick Bosa can stay on the field, there’s a lot of merit in expecting him to be in the running again. Nick Bosa led the league in sacks last season with 18.5, and the talent he brings to the field is undeniable. Bosa plays a monster role for the San Francisco 49ers and has no issue getting to the quarterback. It’s difficult not to like the value price he’s currently listed at +750.

5. Haason Reddick +1600

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a serious threat to win the Super Bowl this season, and their defense plays a big role in that. Haason Reddick was outstanding in leading them through the NFC last season, compiling 16 sacks. Reddick finished as the runner-up in the 2022-23 race to lead the league in sacks, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t be in the conversation again. Still, there are questions about if Reddick has another level to get to because if he doesn’t, it’s hard to envision him leading the league if there aren’t injuries to more prominent names.

