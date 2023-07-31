NFL Odds: Rebuilding Titans? Counting Out Mike Vrabel Might Be Mistake It shouldn't surprise anyone if Vrabel has Tennessee fighting in the lowly AFC South by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Vrabel acknowledged that the Tennessee Titans were forced into some offseason change, but that doesn’t mean the 2021 Coach of the Year views the upcoming campaign any different.

And certainly nothing resembling a rebuild, as some others might.

“I don’t ever think that in this league,” Vrabel said on Barstool Sports‘ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast earlier this month. “I don’t. Never going to believe that. I think that our guys will prepare, our guys will fight. I think we got a chance to beat anybody.”

The Titans have been viewed as a scratch-and-claw team in the National Football League since Vrabel took over. Most recently he had the 2022 group in a win-and-in situation in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite the fact the Titans were ravaged by injuries.

Tennessee moved on from a number of core pieces this offseason, but the addition of free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins and selections of first-round offensive tackle Peter Skowronski and second-round quarterback Will Levis have helped Vrabel’s group maintain a competitive roster while building a new foundation.

2022 in review

7-10 record

9-7-1 ATS

5-12 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR DeAndre Hopkins

OT Peter Skowronski

QB Will Levis

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

OT Andre Dillard

Key offseason loses

LT Taylor Lewan

RG Nate Davis

C Ben Jones

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Zach Cunningham

LB David Long Jr.

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +6000

Conference: +4500

Division: +310

Win total: 7.5 (Under -114)

To make playoffs: Yes +225| No -300

2023 award contenders

MVP: Ryan Tannehill +10000

Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry +3000

Defensive Player of the Year: Jeffrey Simmons +10000

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel +3000

2023 outlook

The Titans not only have one of the game’s best coaches, but also benefit from playing in one of the league’s worst divisions. The defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars look like a threat to repeat for the division and potentially take a big leap in the AFC hierarchy with coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Tennessee certainly doesn’t have that same type of player behind center. But there’s a reason the Titans are on the second betting line ahead of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans — especially if the Jonathan Taylor discontent remains as prevalent in September.

After seeing his body of work thus far, anybody who counts Vrabel out would be doing so at their own risk. Tennessee has offensive talent with 2020 First Team All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and Hopkins, both on the downslope of their respective careers but still more than capable. And with 2021 First Team All-Pro safety Kevin Byard and two-time All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons leading the defense, things could be much worse than they are in Nashville.

All told, it’s why it shouldn’t come as a major surprise if the Titans are fighting for a wild card in December.