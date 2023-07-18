Open Championship 1st Round Leader Betting Insights by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the prestigious Open Championship gets underway, we delve deep into the golf bets focusing on the predictions for the first-round leader. Let’s highlight the top names making waves with the highest ticket percentage, handle, and biggest liabilities.

Is it Worth Taking Rory at the Open?

Highest Ticket%

Rory McIlroy 7.2%

Rickie Fowler 5.2%

Brooks Koepka 5.1%

Leading the pack in ticket percentages, Rory McIlroy stands tall with a whopping 7.2%. Known for his strong starts, McIlroy is proving to be a popular pick among golf enthusiasts for the first-round leader.

The ever-consistent Rickie Fowler is not far behind, with a respectable 5.2% of tickets in his name. His steady performances and strategic course management could well make him the first-round leader.

Next, we have the powerful Brooks Koepka, with a ticket percentage of 5.1%. His explosive style of play could make all the difference in the first round.

The Open Betting Insights

Highest Handle%

Cameron Smith 15.2%

Denny McCarthy 8.2%

Rory McIlroy 6.9%

As for the handle â€“ the total amount bet on each player â€“ it is the skillful Cameron Smith who takes the lead. Smith boasts an impressive handle of 15.2%, showing that the betting community has profound faith in his ability to take an early lead in the championship.

With a handle of 8.2%, Denny McCarthy is another strong contender in this category. His fantastic short game and putting skills may pay off, driving him to the top in the first round.

McIlroy makes a second appearance here, with a handle of 6.9%, a testament to his consistent appeal among the punters and his undeniable skills on the course.

The Open Championship Preview

Biggest Liabilities

Cameron Smith

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

And who are the biggest liabilities – the players that could lead to the biggest losses for the house? It’s Smith, McCarthy, and McIlroy again.

Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, and Rory McIlroy have been backed so heavily that their winning could mean significant payouts.

Stay tuned as we follow the Open Championship closely. With these three as potential first-round leaders, we could be in for a thrilling kick-off to this major championship. Happy betting!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.