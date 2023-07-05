Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The second of a three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays promises to be a thrilling encounter at Tropicana Field. At 57-31, Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League, while the defending National League champs are in the thick of the Wild Card race.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Phillies @ Rays Game Information

Location : Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Florida

: Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Florida Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network

A vital element of the matchup will be the Rays’ strategic deployment of an opener, Zack Littell, who will hand over the reins to Yonny Chirinos after setting the tone for the game.

The Phillies will counter with their right-hander Taijuan Walker, who’s been nothing short of impressive over the past month. As the Rays currently sit as the -120 favorites, the total runs expected have been set at nine, promising a high-octane encounter.

Walker’s recent form has been extraordinary. Over the last month, he’s posted an ERA of 1.50 over his past five games, giving up only six earned runs over 36 innings. Additionally, he’s managed to fan 34 batters while only giving up two homers. Much of Walker’s success has been at home, making this away game at the Trop a significant test for him.

Phillies @ Rays Game on FanDuel

Moneyline : Astros +144 | Rangers -172

: Astros +144 | Rangers -172 Run Line : Astros +1.5 (-137) | Rangers -1.5 (+114)

: Astros +1.5 (-137) | Rangers -1.5 (+114) Total: OVER 9 (+110) | UNDER 9 (-110)

On the other side, Tampa’s lineup is something to be wary of. Their firepower has only increased with Brandon Lowe back from the injured list. The Rays can put up big numbers, making it imperative for Walker to command his pitches and keep them at bay early on.

As is typical, the AL East leaders will adopt a bullpen strategy, with various pitchers likely to appear throughout the game. This could provide a fresh challenge for the Phillies or create opportunities to exploit if Tampa’s relievers are not at their best.

In this clash, the crucial factor will likely be how Walker fares in the first half of the game. If he can hold his own against the Rays’ ferocious lineup, it will allow the Phillies to build a lead. If Philadelphia can establish an advantage by the middle innings, they could capitalize on a stretched Tampa bullpen later in the game.

If Walker continues his fantastic form, the Phillies could be a compelling upset pick. We’re going to roll with the hot hand at +102.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.