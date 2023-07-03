Ranking Most Logical Non-Miami Damian Lillard Destinations by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Damian Lillard sweepstakes have taken over the NBA landscape, with his focus reportedly being solely on the Miami Heat. Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers front office is trying its best to honor Lillard’s wishes but has made it clear they will do what’s in the team’s best interest.

Despite Dame’s request, how desirable is a potential Heat package for the Blazers? Tyler Herro’s trade value isn’t as high as many perceive it to be, and the only other desirable young players on the roster are Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. Why would Portland want that? It would be organizational malpractice if the Blazers were to trade Dame to Miami when most other teams could outbid them.

This is a player-driven league, and all reports indicate that Lillard and his representatives are doing everything they can to force a trade to the Heat. However, he doesn’t possess the same no-trade clause that Bradley Beal did. The Blazers can trade Lillard wherever and for whatever they want.

Here are three logical non-Miami landing spots for Dame.

In the wake of James Harden’s trade request, the 76ers are amid a critical offseason that they need to get right to make the most of Joel Embiid’s championship window. They’ve already been reported as interested in acquiring Lillard and could create a package that would pique Portland’s interest.

Still, many reports indicate they are unwilling to part with Tyrese Maxey. I believe two things. One, Daryl Morey loves Maxey and thinks he can become a star. Two, Morey is an incredible negotiator and not an idiot; this is Damian Lillard, after all.

Of all the potential trade scenarios, a package with Maxey and some assets acquired through a Harden trade might be the best return for the Blazers. A duo of Lillard and Embiid speaks for itself. If we get reports that Miami is out of the running for Lillard in the coming days or weeks, expect the 76ers to become a frontrunner.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Lillard has a lot of respect for the Spurs’ organization and a fascination with what they can become with Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio might be more of a contender in these sweepstakes than just a dark horse. Portland would receive a ton of draft capital and their pick of young talent from the Spurs roster (outside of Wembanyama). A package of Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and whatever else Portland wanted would be more desirable for a rebuilding team than what many of the other offers would be.

Brooklyn has been mentioned for months as a potential Lillard landing spot, given his friendship with Mikal Bridges. Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton would probably headline the package going the other way, with draft capital acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Nets’ Kevin Durant trade. If a potential Miami trade falls apart, expect Dame to demand Brooklyn as a landing spot. Plus, the Nets haven’t been shy about acquiring stars.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz are other teams reportedly interested in acquiring Lillard. The Clippers don’t have the draft capital and desirable young pieces that Portland would want, but if LA is willing to include Paul George in a potential trade, we could see this entire negotiation shift.

Utah has been building draft capital and young assets to make a move of this caliber, so they could outbid anyone. However, it’s still Utah. Lillard would likely refuse to go there and make threats about not reporting if this trade were to occur.