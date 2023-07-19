Ranking the Most Expensive Tickets to See Messi, Inter Miami by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As Will Smith once said, “Welcome to Miami!” It’s a massive welcome upcoming for soccer star Lionel Messi as he will make his debut with Inter Miami this Friday against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. The anticipation is through the root, and so is demand. Ahead of the second half of the MLS season, we rank the most expensive tickets for Messi’s journey around the United States with his new club.

All ticket prices are via StubHub.

1. July 21st – vs. Cruz Azul (Leagues Cup)

Most expensive: $41,000

Get-in price: $243

Highest recent purchase: $1,068

As expected, Messi’s long-awaited debut this Friday tops the list as the most expensive ticket on Inter Miami’s remaining schedule, costing healthy college tuition to get front-row seats to the match. Part of the Leagues Cup, an annual competition between clubs within both the MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, they will host Cruz Azul in their opening fixture of the competition.

2. August 20th – vs. Charlotte FC (MLS)

Most expensive: $19,999

Get-in price: $180

Highest recent purchase: $489

Messi’s MLS debut rightfully takes the second spot, with a ticket price comparable to a new car. Inter Miami currently sits dead-last in the Eastern Conference table, and the Argentinian will look to turn things around in Fort Lauderdale against a struggling Charlotte FC squad.

3. September 3rd – @ Los Angeles FC (MLS)

Most expensive: $17,056

Get-in price: $243

Highest recent purchase: $1,446

The home of all things overpriced, Los Angeles will get a home crack at the GOAT to kick off September, as it’ll be Messi’s first trip out west in the MLS. Tickets are already going hot with a recent purchase of $1,446 in what should be one of the matchups of the season in the league.

4. October 21st – @ Charlotte FC (MLS)

Most expensive: $16,722

Get-in price: $161

Highest recent purchase: $810

Inter Miami’s return match in Charlotte slots in at number four, with the Carolina faithful forking it over to see Messi in person. While the most expensive ticket comes in just short of $17,000, the get-in price is a manageable $161 for those willing to sit in nosebleeds or enjoy general admission.

5. September 24th – @ Orlando City SC (MLS)

Most expensive: $16,720

Get-in price: $216

Highest recent purchase: $970

The road fixtures continue to dominate the most expensive tickets, with fans across the United States seeking their chance to watch Lionel Messi play. This time it’s a battle for Florida against Orlando City, where the most expensive ticket remains well above $10,000 for a match more than two months away.

6. September 16th – @ Atlanta United (MLS)

Most expensive: $15,886

Get-in price: $148

Highest recent purchase: $260

Mercedes-Benz Stadium being one of the largest arenas in the league, certainly helps bring the get-in price down to a doable $148, but it doesn’t keep the most expensive ticket from topping out at $15,886. You’ll be sure to see that recent purchase prices only continue to rise as we get closer to the fixture date.

7. August 30th – vs. Nashville SC (MLS)

Most expensive: $12,066

Get-in price: $162

Highest recent purchase: $330

We finally return to DRV PNK Stadium at seventh on the list as Inter Miami hosts Nashville SC at the end of August. It’s a tamer price than before, but it’s still a hefty $12,066 to get up close and personal with Messi this season.

8. August 26th – @ New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Most expensive: $12,057

Get-in price: $274

Highest recent purchase: $871

Those in the northeast get their chance to see the former Barcelona star take the pitch up in New Jersey as the New York Red Bulls play host to Inter Miami. With the Red Bulls in 11th, both sides may be desperate for three points at that point in the season.

9. October 4th – @ Chicago Fire (MLS)

Most expensive: $11,052

Get-in price: $167

Highest recent purchase: $339

A fall showdown in the midwest awaits Messi as the Chicago Fire currently has a ticket for just north of $11,000 listed on StubHub. The get-in price remains reasonable at just $167, giving those in the area a great price to see Inter Miami’s new superstar in action.

T-10. September 9th – vs. Sporting KC (MLS) September 20th – vs. Toronto FC (MLS) September 30th – vs. New York FC (MLS) October 7th – vs. Cincinnati FC (MLS)

Most expensive: $9,699

Get-in price: $167-$225

Highest recent purchase: $290-$563

14. July 25th – vs. Atlanta United (Leagues Cup)

Most expensive: $9,278

Get-in price: $140

Highest recent purchase: $500

In the second of their group play fixtures at the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami will host Atlanta United with hopes of reaching the tournament’s knockout round. This could be the first match we see Messi make a start, where they may need him to step up in a big way if the first fixture doesn’t go accordingly.

15. August 23rd – @ FC Cincinnati (U.S. Open Cup Semifinal)

Most expensive: $3,375

Get-in price: $324

Highest recent purchase: $480

The hefty dip in price for this match compared to others is likely due to a chance that Messi sits this match out as it comes sandwiched between a match on August 20th and 26th. It’s a risk fans are surely willing to take, but perhaps not to the tune of five figures.

