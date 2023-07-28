Ranking Top 6 Outfielders Available at Trade Deadline by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

As the MLB trade deadline draws near, teams are on the lookout to either buy-in for a postseason run or sell to collect future assets. This year, there’s a plethora of outfield talent up for grabs.

Here’s a look at the top six outfielders available, including their potential suitors.

1. Cody Bellinger

Bellinger is arguably the hottest name on the market right now. Following a one-year prove-it contract with the Chicago Cubs, he’s answered all doubts with an impressive .312 average and 15 home runs. Furthermore, his July performance, with an extraordinary .415 batting average, has only intensified the buzz around him. His status as a rental player might temper some offers but expect contending teams with outfield needs to make strong propositions. The Marlins have been rumored as interested, with the Yankees being linked for weeks.

2. Lane Thomas

Lane Thomas has been a standout performer for the Nationals this season, showing considerable offensive prowess with a .293 average and 16 homers. With the Nationals likely viewing him as a key component of their future, extracting him from Washington would require a significant offer. However, his value as a leadoff hitter for a contending team is undeniable, and there’s sure to be substantial interest. The Yankees could explore a Thomas and Jeimer Candelario package from Washington.

3. Randal Grichuk

Rockies‘ outfielder Randal Grichuk has put together the best offensive season of his career. Averaging .307, Grichuk’s right-handed bat and impressive offensive display have raised eyebrows. With the Rockies struggling, a move to a contender seems likely for Grichuk.

4. Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez finds himself in a peculiar situation with the Mariners. With the team lingering on the outskirts of the AL wild-card race, their trade deadline strategy is unclear. However, as an impending free agent, Hernandez could be a valuable piece for the Mariners to trade. A reunion for Hernandez in Toronto makes sense, but a fresh start in Philly would help solve their desperate need for a right-handed corner outfielder.

5. Tommy Pham

Veteran Jeimer Candelario, currently with the Mets, is another outfielder attracting interest. Batting nearly .270 and offering versatility with his ability to play multiple positions, Pham’s trade value is high. He would be an attractive pick for playoff hopefuls despite dealing with lingering injuries if the Mets decide to make him available. The Phillies have been rumored as interest

6. Dylan Carlson

The Cardinals may be on the brink of a fire sale, and outfielder Dylan Carlson is the most likely trade candidate. With the imminent return of Tyler O’Neill from injury, Carlson becomes more expendable despite his ability to put together strong at-bats and provide solid defense. His skillset would be a valuable addition to any contender’s roster.

With such exciting outfield talent on the market, seeing where each player lands will be interesting. Contenders will surely be hoping to snag these outfielders to bolster their rosters ahead of a playoff push, while other teams will be looking to build for the future.

