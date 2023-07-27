Shohei Ohtani’s Career-Defining Day Had Sportsbooks Scrambling Ohtani was dealing and mashing, ON THE SAME DAY by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

If there was ever a day to point at in trying to define Shohei Ohtani’s career, it would be Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Let’s take a look at why that is.

The Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers participated in a doubleheader Thursday, with Ohtani slated to pitch in the afternoon and hit at night. It was the first time in the 29-year-old’s career that he’d be asked to pitch and hit on the same day. The results? Absurd.

Game 1: 9.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 8 Ks

Game 2: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs

SHOHEI OHTANI.



We are all witnesses. pic.twitter.com/PrRZAztifN — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2023

Ohtani had one of the greatest days in the history of Major League Baseball, becoming the first player to pitch a complete game in one game of a doubleheader and hit a home run in the other. His unicorn-like performance had sportsbooks scrambling in response.

The Angels star, who reportedly isn’t going anywhere, started Thursday as a -1000 favorite to win American League MVP at BetMGM Sportsbook, according to data analyst John Ewing, before moving to -10000. That is the biggest single jump in the history of legalized sports betting.

Things didn’t go perfectly, however. Ohtani was removed from the second game after grabbing at his side following the second home run. That will certainly be something to monitor, but for now, it’s time to appreciate watching the greatest baseball player any of us has ever seen.