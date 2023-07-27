As the Los Angeles Angels teetered around .500, rumors began to swirl on the idea of trading Shohei Ohtani. The 29-year-old continues to amaze as a rare two-way star, hitting 36 home runs on the season while also pitching to a 3.71 ERA.

Ohtani excels on the mound and at the plate. If he had been on the trading block, a frenzy would have been on the table with offers for a generational talent that is truly like none other.

The Angels, however, have gotten hot, sitting just four games out of a wild card spot as winners of seven of their last 10 games.

As a result, the Angels are reportedly not going to trade Ohtani and will ride out the season with hopes of a playoff run.

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday evening that the two-way star will stay put:

Shohei Ohtani is off the trade market. After fielding various trade offers for Ohtani and holding internal discussions the past two days, the Angels decided late Wednesday afternoon not only to hold Ohtani but also to be buyers in advance of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the club’s decision.

Verducci added that the club will look to add pitching depth as Los Angeles looks to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014 when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series.

The Angels now join the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees as teams just outside of the three wild card spots who will look to make a push in the final two months.

At the plate, Ohtani is slashing .299/.398/.668 in his third-consecutive All-Star campaign. He is also 8-5 as a pitcher in 19 starts.