Should the Cardinals Sell Goldschmidt and Arenado at the Trade Deadline?

The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves at a crossroads this MLB season. Earlier speculation suggested the potential for key players like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt to be on the trading block, creating a sense of uncertainty about the team’s future. However, recent performance trends paint a different picture.

Since the talk of trading began, both Arenado and Goldschmidt have been on a tear at the plate, hitting an impressive .350 apiece. This batting prowess has led many to question whether the Cardinals would want to trade such key players. The organization has a history of competitive play and seems averse to the idea of a fire sale, which deviates significantly from its philosophical approach to baseball.

The idea of the St. Louis Cardinals operating like a team that doesn’t plan on winning next year is in stark contrast with their organizational philosophy. Trading Goldschmidt or Arenado would indeed be a surprising move, given their recent performances and integral roles within the team.

When it comes to pitching, the situation is a bit different. If the Cardinals can secure a good deal for Steven Matz or Jordan Montgomery, they might consider it. However, it’s crucial to consider the age factor here. They might be inclined to hold onto younger talents like Jack Flaherty, who, at 27, still has potentially productive years ahead of him.

Then there’s the case of Willson Contreras. A trade involving him could yield a promising AA pitching prospect, which would be a sensible move for St. Louis. However, whether the Cards decide to trade him or not remains to be seen.

The Cardinals’ decision not to sell at the trade deadline could prove to be a significant game-changer for the rest of the teams in MLB. Many teams are likely banking on St. Louis offloading their top-tier players, and if they choose not to, it would certainly throw a wrench in other teams’ trade plans.

The forthcoming period will undoubtedly be interesting for the Cardinals. With key players like Arenado and Goldschmidt stepping up their game, the decision at the trade deadline could have a significant impact on their future trajectory and the landscape of MLB.

