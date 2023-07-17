Should the Cardinals Trade Arenado and Goldschmidt? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly open for business once the MLB trade deadline comes around, with one major exception: Nolan Arenado. Trade rumors have been swirling around the Cardinals recently, but according to sources, Arenado seems to be off the table. Yet, given the team’s current performance and the less-than-stellar output from both Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, it’s worth asking the question: should they be?

Arenado and Goldschmidt, two of the Cardinals’ biggest names, have not met their expectations this season. Their performance at the plate has been lackluster, and it seems to mirror the team’s overall struggles, especially within their pitching staff. Despite the significant salaries of both players, the return on investment has not been satisfying for the Cardinals.

This brings up the inevitable question: is it time for the Cardinals to consider trading away these high-profile players? A move like this would undoubtedly shock many, but given the current circumstances, it could also be the necessary jolt to breathe new life into the team.

It’s not uncommon for teams to move on from star players when the situation calls for it. However, it would require a strong-willed General Manager to make such a bold decision, especially considering the backlash it could generate from fans and the media.

But the truth remains: Arenado and Goldschmidt have not performed at their best. Goldschmidt, in particular, seems to have fallen off the radar, with his contributions to the team barely noticeable recently.

In the end, a shakeup might be needed if the Cardinals’ goal is to win. Holding onto players simply because of their reputation or past performances may not be the best strategy. Ultimately, what matters is the here and now – and right now, the Cardinals need a change.

