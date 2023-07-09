Should You Trade for Giancarlo Stanton In Fantasy Baseball? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

In evaluating a recent MLB game, two key players stand out for their potential impact and intrinsic value – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Yesterday’s match, highlighted by a pair of home runs, was only a brief snapshot of their capabilities, but the career-long contributions of these players truly count.

One must delve beyond the surface of a game’s outcome to appreciate the depth of Stanton’s skillset. Is he merely a .200 hitter with a .660 OPS? Absolutely not. Stanton is an accomplished power hitter, notorious for his tendency to strike out often, yet still capitalizing on his strengths at Yankee Stadium, a venue often compared to a ‘little league ballpark.’

What’s more, the imminent return of Aaron Judge from injury is anticipated to provide an essential layer of protection for the Yankees. His presence in the lineup invariably enhances the team’s performance and helps balance out their overall lineup.

Acquiring Stanton may indeed pose a gamble, but he has the potential to be a solid buy-low candidate. Nonetheless, current circumstances indicate that the price for Stanton could be favorably low. A faint glimmer of a resurgence before the All-Star break hints that this could be a strategic time to invest in him.

Reviewing the past 70 games sparks optimism for the remainder of the season. Even with the challenges and criticisms accompanying Stanton, there’s a reasonable expectation of witnessing 50-60 exceptional performances from him, as per his career pattern. Despite not fully delivering this season, the law of averages and his historical performance suggest he still has plenty to offer.

Ultimately, even with the numerous factors that might detract from his perceived value, the benefits of trading for Stanton outweigh the drawbacks. His formidable strength, power with home runs, and the promise of an improved lineup with the return of Judge should all be considered carefully.

