Six Best Value Picks For 2023 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will feature the most prolific goal scorers in the game today, and there’s value to be found in the opening odds for Golden Boot.

United States forward Alex Morgan is the consensus favorite to score the most goals in Australia and New Zealand. Morgan took home the Silver Boot in the 2019 Women’s World Cup due to losing out on a tiebreaker to teammate Megan Rapinoe.

After Morgan, the prices are drastically different depending on where you shop. That presents an opportunity for bettors since the World Cup can bring unpredictability. Here are six of the best value choices for Golden Boot in order of longest to shortest odds.

Caroline Graham Hansen 66-1 (BetMGM)

Listed as “Carolina Hansen,” the Norwegian forward is one of the best attacking players in the world. The 28-year-old helped lead FC Barcelona to a Liga F and UEFA Women’s Champions League titles this past season. She was second in her club with 11 goals. Hansen also scored five goals in World Cup qualifying. She only scored one goal for Norway in the 2019 Women’s World Cup but a stronger team that includes the next player on this list should provide more scoring chances for Hansen to potentially win the Golden Boot. It’s also worth noting FanDuel doesn’t have Hansen listed so grabbing her at 66-1 is a steal.

Ada Hegerberg 40-1 (BetMGM)

Hegerberg sat out the last World Cup in protest over Norway’s alleged lack of support for the women’s national team. The 28-year-old has been inconsistent for her country, but she has been one of the best players at club level. She was the first recipient of the Ballon d’Or Féminin in 2018, and she has scored 158 goals in 139 matches with Lyon. She holds the record for most goals in a UEFA Women’s Champions League season (15) and is the all-time highest goalscorer in UEFA Women’s Champions League (59). If Hegerberg can come close to matching her club success to the international level, she’ll contend for the Golden Boot. BetMGM has the best odds at 40-1 compared to FanDuel, which has her at 17-1.

Riko Ueki 29-1 (FanDuel)

Japan had a disappointing 2019 Women’s World Cup compared to the heights the nation reached in its World Cup win in 2011 and finalist appearance in 2015. Head coach Futoshi Ikeda has implemented a youth movement, and this year’s World Cup could be where Japan rises back to its past form. Ueki likely will start at up top, and the 23-year-old led the Japan Women’s Empowerment Professional Football League in goals with 14. Group C should provide enough open play for Japan to score, and Ueki potentially will be the beneficiary. She’s not listed on BetMGM, but 29-1 is good odds, especially for a player casuals likely aren’t aware of.

Esther Gonzalez 22-1 (BetMGM)

This is another sportsbook disparity pick. BetMGM has the Spanish forward at 22-1 but FanDuel has her behind Morgan at +750. Gonzalez also is ahead of England star Rachel Daly. It would be silly not to hit on 22-1 given that gap. Gonzalez has a solid case. Spain has its internal turmoil, but it still will bring out a talented squad. Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas lead the way, but Gonzalez was the player that helped Spain get back on track after its quarter-final exit to England at UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. the 30-year-old helps keep Spain organized in its attack and is an efficient goalscorer that blends well with the team’s stars. She scored 16 goals in 27 matches with Real Madrid Femenino, and she’s scored 26 goals in 36 matches with Spain heading into the World Cup. Spain is set up to make a deep run, and Gonzalez should be one of the players leading the way.

Sam Kerr 12-1 (BetMGM)

Kerr should be the favorite to win Golden Ball, and Australia will have more motivation playing on home soil in the World Cup. Kerr is a complete player, so it’s fair to assume her impact on the field will be as a creator rather than a pure goalscorer. But 12-1 is a bit steep for a talent like Kerr. She helped lead Chelsea to a Women’s Super League title this past season, where she scored 12 goals in 21 matches. The 29-year-old has scored 86 goals in 110 matches in her four-year career at Chelsea. Kerr simply is a goal machine who shouldn’t be priced at 12-1.

Sophia Smith +850 (FanDuel)

Those who watched Smth’s career in the National Women’s Soccer League don’t need to be reminded of how great of a player the 22-year-old is. Smith has risen the ranks at the youth international level and is poised to become a household name for those watching her for the first time at the World Cup. The Portland Thorns forward received the starting nod after Mallory Swanson suffered an ACL injury in the spring. Smith is a dynamic attacker, and if Vlatko Andonovski can help open up creativity, the United States should three-peat as World Cup champions, and Smith should thrive.

At club level, she’s scored 10 goals in 13 matches this season for Portland. She won league MVP last season and led the Thorns to an NWSL Championship while pulling off one of the most iconic images in league history. If extreme long shots aren’t your thing, Smith at +850 is a number worth hitting before she puts her stamp on the international stage.