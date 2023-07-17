Tennessee Titans: AFC South Dark Horse? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

When looking at NFL favorites, several AFC names instantly come to mind: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. But amid these powerhouses, one team has been quietly assembling a sturdy structure that could disrupt predictions in the AFC South: the Tennessee Titans.

Last year was an outlier for the Titans, seeing their first losing season under Mike Vrabel. But there’s a consensus that the betting odds for a win total of 7.5 (-102) this season seem unfairly low for a team that has bolstered its defense with athletic safeties and a solid front seven.

The offense, built around the nucleus of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, is a question mark. Tannehill isn’t going to break passing records, but his reliability and mobility could provide the Titans with a steady output. Paired with Henry, who’s coming off a 1500-yard season with little support from the passing game, this duo could prove lethal for defenses. With the addition of potent wide receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks, their play-action game is poised to benefit massively.

One of the critical variables for the Titans this year will be health. If they can maintain their key players’ fitness, we could see a 1000+ yard season from Henry and a consistently reliable performance from Tannehill. And looking at their division, the odds seem favorable.

Playing two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans should, on paper, secure at least three wins from these encounters. However, the Titans’ early season schedule is daunting, with the team facing some stout opponents in their first six games, the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, while having a Week 7 bye.

A monkey wrench in the Titan’s plan could be the quarterback position. The possibility of seeing Malik Willis or Will Levis leading the team in the event of Tannehill’s performance wavering could significantly shift the team’s dynamics, affecting betting odds and predictions.

But if you’re one to take risks and see potential where others might not, the Titans could offer some intriguing betting options. Their odds of winning over 9.5 games on the alternative win total stand at a tempting +300. Also, with the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ vulnerabilities in the division, the Titans could potentially be a smart bet at +310 to win the AFC South.

The coming season could be a game of fine margins for the Titans. But remember, in the NFL, anything can happen, and this year, the Titans are a team to watch.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.