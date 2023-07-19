The Open Championship 1st Round Leader Picks by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

As the anticipation for The Open Championship builds, it’s time to look closer at who could lead the pack after the first round. The golf action is set to kick off at around 1:30 a.m. on the East Coast, and we’ve got some potential surprises lined up.

The Open Betting Insights

Cameron Young is the first name to consider. Last year, he came out swinging as the Andrew’sund leader at St. Andrew’s, and he could potentially repeat this feat with odds standing at 55 to 1.

Next up is Wu Ashun. Known for his consistency and solid play, Wu has odds of 60 to 1 to be the first-round leader. Alongside Wu at the same odds is Adam Scott, a seasoned player who certainly knows how to handle pressure.

With his odds at 65 to 1, Corey Conners should also be in the mix. Conners has proven his ability to start strong in tournaments, which could be another feather in his cap.

Is it Worth Taking Rory at the Open?

Two players who shouldn’t be overlooked at 80 to 1 are Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim. Both have had strong performances in the first rounds of past tournaments, making them strong contenders for the leader after the first day.

For those looking for longer shots, consider Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard and Matthew Jordan at 110 to 1. Jordan, a member of Royal Liverpool, could have a home-course advantage that propels him to an early lead.

Our biggest long shot? Marcel Siem, a German golfer who’s been under the radar in recent times. But don’t underestimate him. With odds of 170 to 1, he could offer an incredible payoff if he takes the lead in the first round.

The Open Championship Preview

Remember, these are just predictions, and golf is a wildly unpredictable sport. But with the right bets, The Open Championship could be a profitable event for savvy punters.

