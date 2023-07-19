The Open Championship T-10, T-20 and T-40 Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As golfers gear up for The Open Championship, predictions and tips are swirling around the golf world. Let’s break down the best picks for the championship and reveal some promising long-shot bets.

The Open Betting Insights

Topping the list of favorites is Brooks Koepka. He may be better known for his US Open and PGA Championship successes, but let’s not forget his impressive record at The Open â€“ top tens in four of his last six appearances. This week, he’s worth it at +210.

Tommy Fleetwood, a consistent performer at The Open, is next with odds of +230 for a top-ten finish. Never a champion but often a challenger, Fleetwood can’t be overlooked.

Is it Worth Taking Rory at the Open?

Bryson DeChambeau has been in solid form in recent majors, which earns him a spot in the top-20 picks at +220. Also, in this bracket, we have Robert MacIntyre (+230) and Patrick Reed (+260), both consistently strong performers in majors.

As for the top 40 picks, look no further than Paul Casey (+140) and Kurt Kitayama (+240). Casey has been performing exceptionally well, while Kitayama has demonstrated his prowess on links courses, making both solid bets.

Punters should also take note of the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Tyrell Hatton, and Dustin Johnson. These players have all shown resilience in harsh conditions â€“ a key attribute for success in The Open.

The Open Championship Preview

Scheffler, a University of Texas alum, can handle any weather condition. Hatton, always on the edge, seems to thrive under pressure. And Johnson is no stranger to high-stakes competition, having lifted the Claret Jug once already in his illustrious career.

In terms of long-shot bets, there are some compelling options. Justin Rose (+200), Ryan Fox (+210), Wu Ashun (+140), Bryson DeChambeau (+150), Ben An (+115), Adam Scott (+240), and Padraig Harrington (+140) have all been undervalued in the top-30 and top-40 markets.

So, there you have it: a selection of the top picks and long shots for The Open Championship. Remember, golf betting can be unpredictable, but with the right insights and a little bit of luck, you could be looking at a very profitable weekend.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.