The Open Championship Value Picks: Schauffele, Morikawa and Hovland Worth a Look

It’s that time of the year in golf once again: The Open Championship is upon us, and it’s time to dive into the field, analyzing the favorites and digging out those potential sleeper picks.

The Open Betting Insights

The favorites this year are undeniable. We have the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm leading the pack. Interestingly, Scheffler has emerged as the favorite in many people’s books, signaling a shift in the tide. But as we know, the chalk doesn’t always deliver in golf.

Take note that some big names have slipped in the odds recently. For example, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland have seen their odds lengthen, which could provide excellent value for savvy bettors.

It’s impossible to ignore Rory McIlroy at 8 to 1. This is less about the stats and more about the emotional attachment to seeing McIlroy win another Open Championship. After coming close last year, it feels like McIlroy’s time to shine again. The question, however, is whether winning last week helps or hinders him. Winning two golf tournaments in consecutive weeks is rare, but it’s not impossible.

Is it Worth Taking Rory at the Open?

Next on the card is Cameron Smith, who has slipped to 22 to 1. This feels like too good a number to pass up. Smith’s game has been on point, and he could be a great value play in this field.

Xander Schauffele is tempting at 25 to 1. Despite a disappointing outing at the US Open, his talent is undeniable. Coupled with his slipping odds, Schauffele is worth a punt.

Viktor Hovland, also at 25 to 1, has made his way onto the betting card. His odds lengthening makes it the right time to back him.

Collin Morikawa, winner of this event two years ago and proven performer on links courses, is another solid pick. He’s priced attractively, and it feels like a great time to get on board.

The Open Championship Preview

Always a fixture on the Open Championship card, the Irish Bear â€” Shane Lowry â€” comes in at 45 to 1. His experience and love for links golf could make him a serious contender.

Finally, Min Woo Lee is an excellent long-shot pick at 80 to 1. His odds have dropped significantly, which is the perfect opportunity to back him. His game suits these courses, and he could surprise a few.

As always, golf betting is a tricky business, but these tantalizing possibilities make The Open Championship such an exciting event. As the competition unfolds, we’ll see whether these predictions hold true or if the Claret Jug has another surprise in store.

