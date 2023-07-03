Top 10 Most Expensive 2023 Signed Free Agents by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the NBA offseason has gotten underway with a litany of big-name, bigger-money deals shelled out, we look at the most expensive contracts signed so far. Below are the top ten ballingest deals of 2023.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1) Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers (5 Years, $160 Million)

Grant inks a massive extension, and with Damian Lillard reportedly asking for a trade, he likely becomes the team’s go-to option on offense.

2023 NBA FA Signings That Make No Sense

2) Fred VanVleet, Rockets (3 Years, $130 Million)

Mr. Bet on Yourself struck again Friday, agreeing to a three-year, max contract with the Houston Rockets. Firmly in his prime at 29, VanVleet offers stability at the point guard position and a much-needed veteran presence for a young Rockets squad.

3) Kyrie Irving, Mavericks (3 Years, $126 Million)

Irving, the headliner of this year’s free agent crop, opts to stay with the Mavs and continue his partnership with fellow superstar Luka Doncic.

4) Cameron Johnson, Nets (4 Years, $108 Million)

Part of last season’s deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, Johnson will continue to call Brooklyn home while serving as a key building block alongside teammate Mikal Bridges.

2023 Under-the-Radar NBA FA Signings

5) Khris Middleton, Bucks (3 Years, $102 Million)

Middleton re-ups with the Bucks on a new three-year deal after declining his $40.4 million player option.

6) Kyle Kuzma, Wizards (4 Years, $102)

The Wizards are in full rebuild mode, but Kuzma will see it through, agreeing to stay in DC, where he will look to build off last season’s career-best 21.2 PPG.

7) Draymond Green, Warriors (4 Years, $100)

A key component of the Warriors’ dynastic run, Green remains in the Bay Area, where he will likely finish off his career with the only club he’s ever known.

8) Jakob Poeltl, Raptors (4 Years, $80 Million)

Reacquired by the Raptors at last season’s deadline, Poeltl’s reunion in Toronto will continue long-term.

9) Dillon Brooks, Rockets (4 Years, $80 Million)

The Rockets land another of their key free agent targets in what has been a successful offseason.

10) Max Strus, Cleveland (4 Years, $63 Million)

Strus inks a four-year sign-and-trade with the Cavs, a team that lacked perimeter scoring last season.