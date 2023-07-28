Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the Big Ten

In his freshman year, Kel’el Ware displayed incredible potential despite limited playing time, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per 40 minutes. While still raw on the court, he has the opportunity to make a significant impact in Bloomington, especially with the departure of Trayce Jackson-Davis to the NBA.

2. Ace Baldwin – VCU to Penn State

Ace Baldwin is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. He expertly commands the VCU offense and is known for his relentless defensive pressure on star players. Now, he faces the challenge of filling the void left by All-Big Ten First Team star Jalen Pickett at Penn State.

3. Jamison Battle – Minnesota to Ohio State

Jamison Battle has been a consistent scorer throughout his four years in college, but to thrive as an elite guard at Ohio State, he’ll need to work on his efficiency. Shooting at 37.1 percent from the floor and offering just 1.7 assists in the previous season won’t be enough to impress head coach Chris Holtmann.

4. Olivier Nkamhoua – Tennessee to Michigan

Following his commitment with the Volunteers, Olivier Nkamhoua evolved from a reserve player to a reliable starter at Tennessee. With his versatile skill set, he’s expected to seamlessly integrate into Michigan’s team and succeed on the court.

5. Quincy Guerrier – Oregon to Illinois

Quincy Guerrier gained recognition during his breakout sophomore season at Syracuse, but his subsequent years at Oregon were less satisfying. Now joining Illinois, he can make a fresh start as a likely starter for the team in the upcoming season.

