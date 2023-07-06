What Should the Angels Do About Shohei Ohtani's Injury?

The Los Angeles Angels are grappling with some major setbacks as their star players, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, are dealing with injuries. Ohtani had to leave a recent game due to a blister on his hand after giving up consecutive home runs. This comes shortly after Trout was sidelined due to a broken bone in his hand, with an expected recovery period of six to eight weeks.

Ohtani has already declined to pitch in the upcoming All-Star game, and the impact on his hitting remains to be seen. The dilemma the Angels now face is whether they should rest Ohtani. The idea of him swinging a bat multiple times a night and hitting 450 ft home runs doesn’t seem like it would improve the blister on his pitching hand. Moreover, given the team’s playoff odds between 19 and 25%, according to various sportsbooks and projections, risking Ohtani’s long-term health might not make sense. The same goes for Trout.

There’s also the possibility of Ohtani being traded to other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, or Texas Rangers, who could offer him a massive contract and a chance to play meaningful postseason baseball. Given his superstar talent, if the Angels lose Ohtani for nothing when his contract expires, it would be a significant blow. He’s a two-way player who hits and pitches phenomenally, making him an MVP contender every year.

Despite the intriguing situation, there hasn’t been much discussion about a potential trade for Ohtani now that it’s July. Any trade would be about talent exchange and the relationships developed between him and his agent. A team that trades for Ohtani could get into a prime position to sign him to an extension.

However, letting Ohtani and Trout go or placing them on the Injured List could leave the Angels in a dangerous place. This situation raises tough questions about the team’s strategy and the potential trade value they could get in return. Ultimately, the Angels have to navigate these issues carefully to ensure the long-term future of their MLB franchise heads in a positive direction.