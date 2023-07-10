Where Does Elly De La Cruz Fit in the NL ROTY Market? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

On Saturday, Elly De La Cruz put on a masterful display of speed and athleticism, stealing not just one or two but three bases. This electrifying performance isn’t just making MLB headlines; it’s also reshaping the odds in the National League Rookie of the Year race.

De La Cruz, who started the day as a longshot at +600, saw his odds dramatically shorten to +280 following his outstanding performance. Conversely, the favorite, Corbin Carroll, witnessed his odds move from -650 to -360. The gap has significantly closed, largely thanks to De La Cruz’s compelling form.

De La Cruz is not just making noise with his speed. His bat speaks volumes, too. He’s delivering home runs, driving in runs, and hitting triples. He’s making significant contributions to his team’s offense. De La Cruz’s dynamic playstyle, brimming with flash and substance, is earning him the admiration and attention of fans and analysts.

On the flip side, Carroll appears to be fading into the background. He was initially the favorite in the NL Rookie of the Year race, and his odds still have him there, but there’s a tangible feeling that his influence is waning. Without constant media attention, one might argue that Carroll’s contributions would go unnoticed.

However, De La Cruz doesn’t need the spotlight to shine. He commands attention every time he steps onto the field. His display on the bases on Saturday was just the latest illustration of his prowess. De La Cruz has an uncanny knack for exciting the crowd, offering a style of play that’s invigorating to watch.

This dynamism distinguishes De La Cruz from Carroll and other contenders. He’s not just about racking up statistics; he’s about the spectacle, the showmanship, the sheer joy of the game.

And that makes him so intriguing in the NL Rookie of the Year race. De La Cruz isn’t just competing for the title; he’s reinventing what it means to be a rookie. If he keeps this up, not only will he give Carroll a run for his money, but he might also rewrite the script on what it takes to win the award.

Keep your eyes on De La Cruz. With his electrifying playstyle, exceptional hitting, and unyielding ambition, he could blow Carroll out of the water and make a late surge in the National League Rookie of the Year odds. For now, the momentum is squarely in De La Cruz’s favor.

