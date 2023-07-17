Which Cardinals Pitchers are Worth Trading For? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The St. Louis Cardinals pitching lineup has been a point of contention this season, with some questionable performances marring their MLB playoff prospects. Many fans and critics seem to have elevated Jack Flaherty to a revered status he has yet to earn. Let’s be clear here, Flaherty has shown promise, but to equate him to a Cooperstown-worthy legend at this stage is, quite simply, overblown.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

While many in the MLB world and ESPN might treat him like a Hall-of-Famer, the reality is that Flaherty’s performance has not been at the level required of a playoff pitcher. As harsh as it may sound, comparing him to Mike Flaherty seems to be a stretch. His performance this season has left much to be desired, which prompts us to question the hype surrounding him.

When it comes to selecting a reliable pitcher, I’d rather have Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo of the San Diego Padres in my corner any day of the week. Their consistency and commitment make them more desirable assets on the mound.

Regarding potential trade prospects, Jordan Montgomery stands out as a viable candidate. Over the past two years, Montgomery has demonstrated commendable skill and consistency. However, trading for lefties presents a specific challenge. In the playoffs, a left-handed pitcher often faces a lineup stacked with right-handed batters, giving the opponent the platoon advantage.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that a left-handed pitcher like Clayton Kershaw isn’t worth considering for a playoff game, but the odds seem to favor right-handed pitchers in high-pressure situations. We are discussing good, not great, starting pitchers here. All other things being equal, a right-handed pitcher might be a safer bet for a playoff game scenario.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks