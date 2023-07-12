Will the St. Louis Cardinals Trade Nolan Arenado? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, just two weeks away, it appears one of baseball’s stars might find himself packing his bags. Nolan Arenado, the third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, is reportedly preparing himself for a potential trade. This prospect surfaces amidst the current All-Star break, placing added pressure on the team that’s seemingly underachieved this season.

Being part of a team that isn’t meeting expectations can present unique challenges, as well as potential opportunities for both the players and the franchise. Arenado is a prime example of a player who could offer significant benefits to another team.

When the Cardinals picked up Arenado, they had high hopes he could lead them to a World Series. However, their performance so far has been lackluster, prompting conversations about rebuilding. As the Cardinals mull over their strategy, moving Arenado could be a powerful step in a different direction.

It’s a jarring reality but a crucial aspect of the game: baseball is a business. The moment a team fails to meet anticipated performance levels, they must evaluate their roster and consider all possible moves, including trading top-tier players like Arenado.

Recently, the writing has been on the wall for the Cardinals. A brief window of opportunity was present over the past couple of weeks, but the team failed to capitalize on it. With the trade deadline approaching, all eyes are on potential moves the team could make to kickstart a much-needed turnaround.

Arenado’s prospects seem promising should a trade occur, particularly for teams with a strong need at third base. The New York Yankees, for instance, might find that trading for Arenado makes a lot of sense. The potential of Arenado donning the Yankee pinstripes presents an interesting look for both the player and the team, especially considering their current third-base situation with Josh Donaldson.

As we inch closer to the deadline, the anticipation grows. Arenado, a proven All-Star at third base, could make a significant difference to any team that would trade for him. His potential trade from the Cardinals could open a new chapter in his career while also shaping the future of the Cardinals’ organization.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.