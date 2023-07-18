WNBA MVP Betting Insights: Does Elena Delle Donne Still Have a Shot? by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

As we move further into the WNBA season, it’s time to analyze the betting landscape and track the top contenders for the coveted Most Valuable Player award. We’ll take you through the significant line movements, the highest ticket and handle percentages, and the biggest liabilities, according to BetMGM.

WNBA Futures Odds and Analysis

Line movement (Open to Current)

Breanna Stewart +300, -300

Elena Delle Donne +800, +8000

Alyssa Thomas +3000, +1800

Brittney Griner +1400, +15000

The remarkable Breanna Stewart, who opened at +300, is now at a bold -300, solidifying her position as a firm favorite in the race for the MVP award. Bettors have been quick to acknowledge her impressive form this season.

Can Anyone Catch Breanna?

Elena Delle Donne, who started with odds of +800, has significantly shifted to +8000. Despite her evident talent and performance, this suggests a cooling of faith in Donne’s chances.

Alyssa Thomas, opening at +3000, has seen her odds sharply improve to +1800, reflecting her consistently strong performances that have caught the bettors’ attention.

Lastly, we have Brittney Griner, whose odds shifted from +1400 to +15000, indicating a significant change in her perceived chances for the MVP title.

Highest Ticket%

Elena Delle Donne 18.0%

Brittney Griner 15.0%

Alyssa Thomas 15.0%

Coming in with the highest ticket percentage, we have Donne with a remarkable 18.0%. Her popularity among fans is undeniable, and despite the line movement, many are still backing her to take home the MVP award.

Following closely behind are Griner and Thomas, each holding a substantial 15.0% of the tickets. Both players are well-respected within the league and continue to attract a significant number of bets for MVP.

Highest Handle%

Breanna Stewart 31.8%

Alyssa Thomas 20.2%

Elena Delle Donne 18.7%

When we look at the handle – the total amount wagered – Stewart leads with a massive 31.8%. This shows bettors have put their money where their mouths are, backing Stewart with significant bets.

Thomas, with a handle of 20.2%, comes in second. The confidence in her potential for MVP is clearly demonstrated in this large percentage of total bets.

Delle Donne holds her own with a handle of 18.7%, still reflecting the bettors’ belief in her despite the longer odds.

Biggest Liability

Alyssa Thomas

Brittney Griner

Elena Delle Donne

The players who would lead to the biggest losses for the bookmakers, should they win the MVP, are Thomas, Griner, and Delle Donne. Their impressive performances this season and backing from bettors have placed Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, and Elena Delle Donne as the biggest liabilities.

As the WNBA season unfolds, seeing how these predictions play out will be intriguing. We’re in for an exciting and action-packed season, so keep an eye on these MVP contenders!

