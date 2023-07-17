Women's World Cup Betting Insights: Top Goalscorer by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

When it comes to predicting the top goalscorer of the Women’s World Cup, BetMGM has seen considerable line movement and betting trends. According to the latest updates, the soccer players to watch include Sophia Smith, Sam Kerr, Alexandra Popp, Ada Hegerberg, and Barbra Banda.

Essential Things to Know About the Women’s World Cup

Sophia Smith, who initially opened at +900, now stands at +650 in the betting odds. Similarly, Sam Kerr has seen a favorable shift from +1200 to +800. Not far behind is Alexandra Popp, whose odds have moved from +1200 to +1100.

Line Movement (opening, current)

Sophia Smith +900, +650

Sam Kerr +1200, +800

Alexandra Popp +1200, +1100

Ada Hegerberg +4000, +2200

Barbra Banda +6600, +3300

However, the most dramatic leaps have been for Ada Hegerberg, going from +4000 to +2200, and Barbra Banda, who saw her odds halve from +6600 to +3300.

Women’s World Cup Winner Betting Insights

Highest Ticket%:

Barbra Banda 69.0%

Alexandra Popp 5.2%

Sam Kerr 3.4%

Sophia Smith 3.4%

Ada Hegerberg 3.4%

As for ticket percentages, Barbra Banda leads the pack with a remarkable 69.0% of all tickets, dwarfing the next closest, Alexandra Popp, who has 5.2%. Sam Kerr, Sophia Smith, and Ada Hegerberg are all tied with 3.4% each.

Highest Handle%:

Barbra Banda 75.7%

Alexandra Popp 5.4%

Sophia Smith 3.7%

The handle percentage, which is the total money wagered, follows a similar trend. Barbra Banda again holds a dominant position with 75.7% of the handle, followed by Alexandra Popp at 5.4% and Sophia Smith at 3.7%.

Biggest Liabilities:

Barbra Banda

Alexandra Popp

Ada Hegerberg

When it comes to potential liabilities – the outcomes that could lead to the largest loss for the bookmaker – the top three contenders are Barbra Banda, Alexandra Popp, and Ada Hegerberg. These players pose a significant risk to bookmakers, primarily due to their popularity among bettors and their improved odds.

All in all, while the top goalscorer’s race has several contenders, Barbra Banda emerges as the clear favorite in terms of tickets and handle. However, the dynamic nature of the tournament means there are still plenty of opportunities for other players to take the lead.

