Women's World Cup Betting Insights: USA Showing Out by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In anticipation of the Women’s World Cup, soccer betting enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on the changing dynamics of the game, specifically the fluctuating odds. According to BetMGM, several teams have had considerable shifts in the betting lines.

Essential Things to Know About the Women’s World Cup

Line movement (Open to Current)

USA +300 to +225

England +450 to +400

Japan +4000 to +2500

From the time the betting lines opened to the current period, the USA has seen their odds shift favorably from +300 to +225, indicating increased confidence in their performance. England also experienced a positive shift, with their odds moving from +450 to +400, while Japan saw a significant jump from +4000 to +2500.

Highest Ticket%

USA 56.8%

England 8.9%

Germany 4.6%

When it comes to the highest ticket percentages, the USA dominates with a whopping 56.8% of the bets placed. England trails far behind at 8.9%, and Germany rounds out the top three with a modest 4.6%.

Highest Handle%

USA 77.4%

England 4.6%

Canada 2.9%

The situation is quite similar when we look at the highest handle percentages. The USA is the clear favorite with 77.4% of the handle, the total amount wagered. England again comes in second with a significantly smaller share of 4.6%, and Canada takes the third spot with 2.9%.

Biggest Liability

USA

Canada

England

However, it’s worth noting that the biggest liability (the outcome that would result in the largest payout for bettors and the largest loss for the bookmaker) falls with the USA, followed by Canada and England. This suggests that, while the USA is the betting favorite, a win for Canada or England could significantly upset the bookmakers’ balance sheets.

The Women’s World Cup betting trends show a strong preference for the USA, both in terms of tickets and handle, but also underline the risk that Canada and England pose as potential liabilities. With the dynamic nature of the tournament, these numbers could shift rapidly, providing an exciting backdrop to the on-field action.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.