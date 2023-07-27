Women's World Cup Betting Insights: USA the Big Play by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In an exciting turn of events, the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament is back and better than ever. We’re closely examining the odds for some of the top contenders and how they’ve evolved over time. The current odds and handle percentages show some interesting trends. Let’s dive in!

Line movement (Open to Current)

USA +300 to +225

Germany +650 to +550

Brazil +2800 to +1100

USA, the long-standing powerhouse of women’s football, began with opening odds of +300. As we entered the group stage, the odds shifted slightly, dropping to +225, where they currently remain. This strong team has caught the eyes of bettors, accounting for a whopping 58.9% of all tickets and 80.9% of the total handle, further emphasizing their dominance in the tournament.

Highest Ticket%

USA 58.9%

England 7.6%

Germany 5.3%

On the other hand, England had a significant shift in their odds. They began with a solid +450, dropped to +400 before the group stages, but then rose to +600, showing decreased confidence from the betting community. Their ticket percentage stands at 7.6% and handle percentage at a mere 3.7%, falling significantly behind the USA.

Highest Handle%

USA 80.9%

England 3.7%

Germany 2.8%

Germany also had a fluctuating journey. Their odds began at +650, rose slightly to +700 before the group stages, and then surprisingly dropped to +550, indicating an unexpected increase in faith from the bettors. They currently hold a ticket percentage of 5.3% and a handle percentage of 2.8%.

A surprising contender, Spain, saw a positive evolution of their odds, starting at +600, slightly dropping to +550 before the group stages, and then significantly falling to a current +275, showing increased confidence from the betting community. Their ticket percentage stands at 4.2%, and their handle percentage at 2.7%.

Biggest Liability

USA

Canada

England

Starting at odds of +3300, Canada saw no change before the group stage. However, their odds later rose to +4000, indicating decreased expectations. They account for 3.9% of the tickets and 2.0% of the total handle.

Sweden and Australia have had a similar journey, starting at +1400. While Sweden’s odds rose to +2200, Australia saw a surprising fall to +1800, despite a slight drop to +1100 before the group stage. They account for 2.9% and 2.4% of tickets, and 1.7% and 1.5% of the handle, respectively.

France had a tough run, starting at +750 and jumping to a hefty +1800 after a surprising rise to +1000 before the group stage. They currently hold 2.6% of tickets and 0.8% of the handle.

Lastly, Brazil, starting at a high of +2800, saw a considerable drop in odds before the group stage to +2200 and then another drop to +1100, indicating an unexpected upturn in their perceived chances. They currently account for 2.1% of tickets and 1.0% of the total handle.

It’s clear that the Women’s World Cup betting landscape is as dynamic as the games themselves, with odds and percentages shifting in real-time. The USA women’s team leads significantly, but surprises like Spain and Brazil show us there’s always room for an underdog to make their mark.

