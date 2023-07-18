Women's World Cup Odds: Can Anyone Hang with USA? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

This week marks the start of the Women’s World Cup, where the U.S. soccer team is the favorite as usual. However, many fans are also eyeing England and Spain, with England at odds of +430 and Spain at +550. Other potential contenders include Germany at +750, Australia at 9 to 1, and France at 13 to 1. France, in particular, is known for its defensive prowess, making them one of the more formidable teams in the tournament.

Essential Things to Know About the Women’s World Cup

Does the U.S. team deserve to be the favorite? That’s a complex question. The U.S. team has been battling with injuries to key players, including Cat Macario and Mallory Swanson. There are also concerns about Rose Lavelle’s knee injury, which has kept her out for most of the year. However, despite these setbacks, the U.S. team remains the best defensive team in the world, and their strategy of securing a goal or two against most teams has been effective.

England, as the second favorite, is by far the biggest challenger to the U.S. If both teams win their groups, they would be on opposite sides of the bracket and could only meet in the final. This would create an exciting final, given England’s attacking prowess versus the U.S.’s defensive strategies.

Women’s World Cup Winner Betting Insights

Spain, despite their talent, seems a bit overvalued. They’ve been dealing with internal strife and injuries and underperformed last year. Even though their best players, Alexia Pous and Jennifer Hermoso, were out, the team should have performed better. With the two stars back, one would expect better results, but Pous considered the best player in the world right now, is not fully fit for the first game. This could have significant implications for Spain’s performance.

France, with odds of +1300, is an appealing bet. They are considered one of the top five teams globally, and these odds provide excellent value. On the other hand, despite being the host nation, Australia lacks a comprehensive team to compete with the top-tier teams.

While the U.S. team is a deserving favorite, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to watch as the Women’s World Cup progresses. England and France are potentially the biggest challengers to the U.S., while Spain and Australia may struggle to meet their potential.

