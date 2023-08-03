3 Buffalo Bills To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL‘s most talented offenses, and some players can be difference-makers for the team in 2023. Headlined by Josh Allen, the Bills are expected to have one of the NFL’s top offenses again this year. Still, this group has room for growth, and we believe there’s another level this offense can get to in 2023.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Bills’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

James Cook, RB

The Buffalo Bills have been trying to find consistency in their run game for years, and it looks like they’ve finally found that in second-year running back James Cook. The former Georgia Bulldog made many explosive plays during his rookie campaign and is now in line to be the starter in Year 2 for the Bills. Not only can Cook run through the line and break tackles, but he can also play a significant role in the passing game.

The Bills did sign Damien Harris in the offseason, but we’re projecting him only to spell Cook for some rest and not get the bulk of the workload. Although Cook didn’t get a ton of action during his rookie campaign, he did average 5.7 yards per carry, which should make you excited about his prospects in 2023.

The opportunity is undoubtedly there for Cook to have a breakout performance in 2023, and we’re fully expecting him to find a new gear in this high-powered Bills offense.

Khalil Shakir, WR

Most of the attention in Buffalo’s wide receiver corps goes to Stefon Diggs, rightfully so. Still, that doesn’t mean other players can’t be considered weapons for the team on offense. The Bills need more from their secondary receivers in 2023, and Khalil Shakir is a player we believe has more to give this group. Shakir can give Buffalo another member of their offense that warrants targets, and we expect him to have some big-play ability in his second year in the league. Shakir had some nice splash plays during his rookie campaign and demonstrated his upside. He was a late-round draft pick in 2022, but we feel there’s untapped offensive potential with this player that Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey can help unlock in 2023.

Dalton Kincaid, TE

It’s no secret that the Bills have been looking for a big target that can make plays over the middle of the field. Enter tight end, Dalton Kincaid. The former Utah Ute can make plays and move the chains, something the Bills have been looking for.

Dalton Knox has had some breakout games for Buffalo, but Kincaid has a different ceiling and can do a little of everything. We’re not going to say Kincaid is a Travis Kelce clone, but he shares many similarities to the big Kansas City Chiefs tight end. We like Gabe Davis‘s ability to stretch the field and his big play upside, but don’t be surprised if, by the end of 2023 if Dalton Kincaid is Josh Allen’s second favorite target behind Diggs.

