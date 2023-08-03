3 Cincinnati Bengals To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals have some big talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers for the team in 2023. With Joe Burrow leading the charge on offense, all signs point to the Bengals being Super Bowl contenders again this year. There are some question marks on defense, but there are also reasons to be bullish.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Bengals’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Sidney Jones, CB

It’s hardly a secret that the Cincinnati Bengals have done a solid job with reclamation projects in their secondary over the years. Adding a 27-year-old former high draft pick in Sidney Jones plays to a strength that the Bengals have continued to demonstrate over the years. If you look at what transpired between the Bengals and Eli Apple, there are a lot of similarities here that deserve to be recognized.

The talent has always been there for Jones to be a staple on an NFL defense, but he’s been inconsistent and has had off-the-field issues, too. Jones doesn’t need to be anything more than a depth piece for Cincinnati, but with his skill set, we feel he’s well-positioned here to have an opportunity to really elevate his game and take it to the next level.

Dax Hill, S

It’s only preseason, but Dax Hill had some glowing reports about how he performed for the club in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Many signs have pointed to Hill having a breakout season for the Bengals in Year 2, and the hype surrounding him in camp only confirms that.

The Bengals lost some pieces in their secondary in the offseason, and it will be of the utmost importance for players like Hill to fill the void. Hill offers the Bengals some versatility in their secondary, and we’ve already seen the flashes you were looking for during his rookie campaign. Hill will be the starter at his natural position this year, and we’re bullish about him having the tools to break out for Cincinnati in 2023.

Zachary Carter, DL

One area that’s needed some growth and an infusion of young talent for Cincinnati has been their defensive line. Defensive lineman Zachary Carter had a solid rookie campaign for the Bengals last year, starting nine of the sixteen games he suited up for. The former Florida Gator has a lot of talent, and he showed flashes of that during his rookie campaign.

Applying pressure was something Carter did well at Florida, and we’ll be looking to see an uptick of that with the Bengals in 2023. Carter is quietly going to see more snaps for the Bengals this season, and we like for his talent level to win out and continue developing.

