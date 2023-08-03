3 Most Underrated Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2023 by SportsGrid 37 Minutes Ago

Fantasy football players foolishly put their trust in the wrong quarterback every season. It’s not a make-or-break position, but having a quality signal-caller who regularly puts up fantasy points is a crucial component of a winning team.

We’re helping bettors avoid those pitfalls by highlighting the three most underrated fantasy quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa

I get the concern. Tua Tagovailoa‘s head injuries last season were some of the most gruesome moments of the past few seasons. Nevertheless, Tua bounced back and finished the year without missing a beat. Those injuries could contribute to Tagovailoa’s diminished draft stock, as the Miami Dolphins quarterback has fallen out of the top ten, currently being drafted as QB11 in the 92nd spot.

Tagovailoa is coming off career highs in several offensive categories. The Alabama product set new benchmarks in touchdown percentage (6.3%), yards per pass attempt (8.9), and quarterback rating. (105.5). That upward trajectory should continue with his solid supporting cast.

Arguably, Tua’s got the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stack up against any other wideout combo, elevating Tagovailoa’s fantasy appeal.

If Tua stays healthy and Mike McDaniel optimizes his wide receiver usage, Tagovailoa could become a top-three quarterback this season.

Jared Goff

After a disastrous couple of seasons, we saw vintage Jared Goff last season. The former first-overall selection recaptured his Pro Bowl form, throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns, nearly matching previous career highs. Those benchmarks could be easily attained with an upstart Detroit Lions squad.

Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown formed one of the best connections in 2022, but three of the top four pass catchers are back from last year. Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds are back in supporting roles, but a reunion with veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pushes the Lions’ ceiling even higher. Sam LaPorta adds a new dimension at tight end, joining an established group and allowing the second-round draft pick to develop naturally.

Still, for some reason, fantasy punters are shying away from the Lions QB. Goff is sliding into the bottom half of most drafts, with an ADP of 119 and a QB17 rating. With a bevy of playmakers and burgeoning chemistry, Goff and the Lions should roar even louder in 2023. Don’t pass on him if he’s available in later rounds.

Brock Purdy

How have fantasy football pundits lost sight of Brock Purdy? The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller is currently being drafted as a QB21, with an ADP of 173. That puts him behind Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett, and Russell Wilson. Sharp fantasy punters can use this to their advantage and snag a top-producing QB late in the draft.

Purdy was sensational in 2022. In nine games (five starts), the Iowa State product completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions. With a successful rookie campaign under his belt, Purdy enters the upcoming campaign in an ideal situation.

Kyle Shanahan has an excellent track record of getting the most out of his quarterbacks. We saw the Niners operate the RPO flawlessly with Purdy under center. Christian McCaffrey is an All-Pro caliber outlet on every play. George Kittle is an invaluable safety blanket. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are top-tier pass catchers who can stretch the field and maximize Purdy’s fantasy production.

In 2022, we got a taste of what Purdy had to offer. Now, we’re ready for the full smorgasbord. Employing a late-round quarterback strategy could be the best draft strategy available if you can nab Purdy late.

