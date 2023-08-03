3 New York Jets To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Jets are looking to take the next step on offense, and some players can breakout for the team in 2023. Led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are hoping to find the endzone more frequently this season in hopes of being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Whether their offense can take the next step under Rodgers will be a huge factor in this team’s status as a contender.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Jets’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Garrett Wilson, WR

It’s pretty safe to say that wide receiver Garrett Wilson already put the league on notice in 2022. In 2023, with a competent quarterback throwing him the football every week, we expect Wilson to grow into a legitimate Pro Bowl threat for the Jets. Ohio State is a wide receiver factory, and Wilson is another elite talent the school has produced.

Wilson hauled in 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie campaign. Not only are we expecting the yards to have an uptick, but we believe Wilson and Rodgers will connect early and often on deep balls, equating to a rise in his touchdown totals, too. Wilson has all the makings of a top wide receiver in the NFL, and we expect him to reach that status as soon as this year.

Tyler Conklin, TE

It’s hardly a secret that Aaron Rodgers likes having a reliable tight end as a security blanket. He had that at times during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, and there’s merit in believing someone in the Jets tight end room will break out in 2023.

Tyler Conklin is the option that stands out the most with the highest ceiling, and we believe Rodgers sees it the same way. Conklin has shown some productivity to this point in his NFL career, and although he’s no longer youthful, we believe he’s someone who can have a big year in this Jets offense and offer Rodgers a reliable red zone target.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G

Alijah Vera-Tucker was a standout guard for the USC Trojans and has yet to reach his ceiling after being drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. A breakout year appeared to be coming for Vera-Tucker in 2022, but he tore his triceps tendon in Week 7 action, halting the progress that he showed in the early stages of the year.

Vera-Tucker has already demonstrated his versatility on the Jets offensive line, and we fully expect him to become a household name protecting Rodgers in 2023. The talent and draft status are there for Vera-Tucker to leap to stardom this year, and we’re high on backing the hype.

